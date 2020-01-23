Standard lot size changes on the Equity & Bond and Repo Markets effective March 2, 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
Effective March 2, 2020 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:
Ticker
Issuer
Asset class
ISIN
Lot size before March 2, 2020
Lot size as of March 2, 2020
BISVP
PJSC Bashinformsvyaz
preferred share
RU0009100176
1,000
100
HIMCP
PJSC Khimprom
preferred share
RU0009099006
1,000
100
KTSB
PJSC KOSTROMSKAYA SBYTOVAYA COMPANIA
ordinary share
RU000A0D8LW9
10,000
1,000
NKNCP
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
preferred share
RU0006765096
100
10
PRFN
PJSC Chelyabinsk plant of the profiled steel decking
ordinary share
RU000A0JNXF9
1,000
100
RU000A0JVT35
JSC IQG Asset Management
mortgage certificate
RU000A0JVT35
10
1
The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:
Main trading mode T+
Dark pools
D-mode
Repo with CCP order-driven
Repo with CCP negotiated