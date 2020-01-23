Standard lot size changes on the Equity & Bond and Repo Markets effective March 2, 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Effective March 2, 2020 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:

Ticker

Issuer

Asset class

ISIN

Lot size before March 2, 2020

Lot size as of March 2, 2020

BISVP

PJSC Bashinformsvyaz

preferred share

RU0009100176

1,000

100

HIMCP

PJSC Khimprom

preferred share

RU0009099006

1,000

100

KTSB

PJSC KOSTROMSKAYA SBYTOVAYA COMPANIA

ordinary share

RU000A0D8LW9

10,000

1,000

NKNCP

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

preferred share

RU0006765096

100

10

PRFN

PJSC Chelyabinsk plant of the profiled steel decking

ordinary share

RU000A0JNXF9

1,000

100

RU000A0JVT35

JSC IQG Asset Management

mortgage certificate

RU000A0JVT35

10

1

The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:

Main trading mode T+

Dark pools

D-mode

Repo with CCP order-driven

Repo with CCP negotiated

