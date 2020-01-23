Vladimir Putin arrives in Tel Aviv

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin will address delegates at the 5th World Holocaust Forum, entitled Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism. In Jerusalem will also attend the unveiling ceremony of a monument dedicated to the feat of the heroic defenders and residents of Leningrad that was besieged during the Great Patriotic War.

He is to meet with President of Israel Reuven Rivlin Rivlin ReuvenPresident of Israel , Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Netanyahu BenjaminPrime Minister of Israel and Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem and All Palestine.

Additionally, Vladimir Putin will visit Bethlehem to hold talks with President of the State of Palestine and the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas Abbas MahmoudPresident of the State of Palestine .

MIL OSI