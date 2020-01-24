Bank of Russia Bulletin released (23.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 6-7 (2142-2143) of 23 January 2020 has been released.

The issue publishes Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5328-U, dated 25 November 2019, ‘On Approving Federal Statistical Forms and Procedure Whereby Respondents Compile and Submit to the Bank of Russia Primary Statistical Data, as Part of These Forms, for Preparing the Balance of Payments of the Russian Federation, International Investment Position of the Russian Federation, External Trade Statistics of the Russian Federation, External Debt of the Russian Federation, Foreign Direct Investments in the Russian Federation and Direct Investments from the Russian Federation Abroad’ (becomes effective from 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.12.2019).

