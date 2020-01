Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 8 (2144) of 24 January 2020 has been released.

The issue publishes the list of credit institutions registered in the Russian Federation as of 1 January 2020.

24 January 2020

MIL OSI