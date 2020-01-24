Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On January 24, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to the Republic of Belarus, Claude Altermatt.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the results of the consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Switzerland held in December 2019 in Bern, implementation of the reached agreements, including several high-level joint events this year.

