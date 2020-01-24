Greetings to editorial staff and readers of Literaturnaya Gazeta

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The filed newspapers from past decades are a testimony of the unique creative history of one of the oldest periodicals in Russia, of the shining constellation of writers and poets who stood at its origins or worked for the publication over the years. And, of course, many famous works were first published in Literaturnaya Gazeta.

It is important that Literaturnaya Gazeta has always kept up with the times and has influenced the development of Russian social thought and journalism and shaped its readers’ refined taste in literature. It has always been popular due to the deep and substantive articles it has published.

Today, as before, Literaturnaya Gazeta remains in the centre of public and cultural life, open to daring, interesting ideas and talented authors.”

