Bank of Russia Bulletin released (27.01.2020)

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 9 (2145) of 27 January 2020 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section publishes information from the Deposit Insurance Agency for the depositors of CB Necklace-Bank, Ltd.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5331-U, dated 26 November 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4584-U, Dated 25 October 2017, ‘On the Form, Timeframe and Procedure for Insurance Companies to Compile and Submit to the Bank of Russia Statements, Required for Control and Supervision Purposes, and Statistical Statements, as well as on the Form, Timeframe and Procedure for Insurance Companies to Submit Accounting (Financial) Statements to the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 17.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5339-U, dated 2 December 2019, ‘On the Procedure Whereby the Bank of Russia Makes the Decision on Further Inclusion in the Calculation of Foreign Investment in Authorised Capitals of Credit Institutions Holding Banking Licences and of Foreign Investment Equalling or Exceeding Fifty-one Per Cent of Shares (Stakes) in the Authorised Capital of a Credit Institution Holding a Banking Licence, Made after 1 January 2007, Provided These Shares (Stakes) have been Held by an Investor for at least Twelve Years, and on Publishing This Decision by the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 15.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5340-U, dated 3 December 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3386-U, Dated 22 September 2014, ‘On the Procedure for Calculating the Foreign Capital Stake (Quota) in the Authorised Capital of Insurance Companies, and the Lists of Documents Required to Obtain the Bank of Russia’s Permits to Alienate the Shares (Stakes in Authorised Capital) of Insurance Companies in Favour of Foreign Investors and/or Their Subsidiaries’ (becomes effective 10 days after the official publication; published on the Bank of Russia website on 15.01.2020).

27 January 2020

