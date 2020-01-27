Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On January 27, 2020 Minsk hosted the consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Uzbekistan.

The Belarusian delegation was headed by the First Deputy Minister, Andrei Yeudachenka, the Uzbek delegation was led by the First Deputy Minister, Ilhomjon Nematov.

During the consultations, that were held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere, a wide range of issues of mutual interest was considered, areas and topics for further cooperation were outlined. The parties noted the friendly and mutually respectful nature of the political dialogue between Belarus and Uzbekistan at the highest level, noted the constructive cooperation of the two countries in the framework of international organizations.

At the negotiations the issues of interaction in the economic sphere, in particular, in the fields of industry, agriculture, health care, light industry etc., were discussed.

The parties noted mutual interest in enhancing cooperation in the fields of culture, education and science.

