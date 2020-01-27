Greetings on opening of 28th International Educational Christmas Readings

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”Over the years, Christmas Readings have made a valuable contribution to the cooperation of the Russian Orthodox Church and other traditional religions in Russia with the state and civil society institutions on key, topical humanitarian matters of our time. The Christmas Readings have become a major event in the cultural and spiritual life of our country.

This year, declared the Year of Memory and Glory in Russia, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. It is deeply symbolic that the 28th Christmas Readings are dedicated to this remarkable feat.

I am certain that the special focus of this forum will be on preserving the historical truth about the most violent war of the 20th century and its heroes. For us it is an important moral and human obligation to the war veterans and those who died for the freedom and independence of our Motherland.

The historical truth binds society together; it helps representatives of different generations feel like a united nation and contributes to promoting patriotism among youth.”

