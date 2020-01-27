Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

27-01-2020

On January 27, 2020 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus together with the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War held a solemn memorial event dedicated to the International Day of commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

Background Information: the UN General Assembly Resolution No. 60/7, co-sponsored by Belarus among 104 UN member states, established the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust in 2005.

The war veterans and prisoners of Nazi camps, heads of permanent parliamentary commissions, representatives of the Belarusian state bodies, heads of diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations accredited in Belarus, activists of public organizations took part in the ceremony as special guests.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, addressed the participants of the event, noting that the rational behind preserving the memory of the Holocaust must be in empowering through the moral, political and social strength of the notion “Never again!”. The Belarusian diplomat urged to apply for a heartfelt memory about the tragedy of the Holocaust to collectively resist to the racial hatred, ethnic hostilities and religious intolerance.

Ambassadors of the Russian Federation Dmitry Mezentsev, the State of Israel Alon Shoham, Federative Republic of Germany Manfred Huterer, the U.S. Charge d’Affaires Jenifer Moore, Chair of the Union of Belarusian Jewish Public Associations and Communities Vladimir Chernitsky also addressed the participants of the ceremony.

In memory of the victims of the Holocaust, a candle-lighting ceremony was held and the solemn ceremony of handling Diplomas and medals of the Righteous Among the Nations of the World to a descendant of two Belarusian women awarded for the salvation of Jews during the Great Patriotic War.

On the sidelines of the event, the opening of the thematic photo exhibitions “Auschwitz”, “The War. The Holocaust. A Memory without statute of limitations”, “The Mirror of Generations”, dedicated to the fate of the victims of Nazism and the people, who participated in the salvation of Jews during the war, was held.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI