President of the Republic of Poland / News / President wants Polish, Ukrainian soldiers from 1920 jointly honoured

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda told reporters in Oświęcim (southern Poland) on Monday that he had suggested to his Ukrainian counterpart that Polish and Ukrainian soldiers fighting against Bolsheviks in 1920 should be jointly commemorated.

Addressing a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Polish head of state said that their memory should be jointly honoured on the centenary of the Battle of Warsaw which “is also the centenary of that great war.”

“This surely is an element of our good, common history. And I asked President Zelensky to jointly pay homage,” Andrzej Duda said.

President Duda also said he was satisfied with the course of talks regarding historical questions. “I am glad that many historical elements, which had been marked by a stalemate, could now be peacefully and consistently overcome. I have thanked the president for the positive attitude towards exhumation work, owing to which it will be possible to commemorate Polish soldiers fallen in Lviv and other places,” the Polish president noted.

The two presidents met in Oświęcim, where observances of the 75th anniversary of the Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp liberation were held on the camp’s former site.

The topics of their talks included also the situation in Ukraine, particularly about the areas of Donetsk, Lugansk and occupied Crimea, and Ukrainian-Russian relations, Duda told a press briefing after the meeting.(PAP/AW)

MIL OSI