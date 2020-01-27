State Council working group meeting on Media, Communications and Digital Economy

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary, Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President , chaired a meeting of the State Council working group on Media, Communications and Digital Economy.

Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev, representatives of Russian regions, relevant federal agencies, the State Duma, state-run corporations, IT companies and the expert community attended the meeting.

The head of the working group and Moscow Region Governor, Andrei Vorobyov Vorobyov AndreiGovernor of Moscow Region , reviewed the State Council working group’s performance in 2019.

The working group develops guidelines in key areas such as developing broadband access infrastructure, digitalising state and municipal services, digitalising oversight and supervision activities, implementing digital budget management technologies, creating solutions for effective feedback from the public, creating digital technology for territorial and urban development, and developing digital technologies in security, housing and utility services, healthcare, education and transport.

In his report, the head of the working group emphasised the importance of increasing the Russian regions’ role in implementing the Digital Economy in the Russian Federation national programme. Disseminating the regions’ best practices in federal and municipal governance, including those designed to achieve the related federal project goals, is among the working group’s main functions. The key role of digitalisation in streamlining business processes and improving living standards was noted.

The participants discussed the concept of a State Council meeting on enhancing the role of the Russian regions in implementing the national programme, Digital Economy of the Russian Federation.

The participants identified the deadlines, the structure and common approaches to preparing the report, and reviewed and approved the group’s composition.

In accordance with the working group’s decision, the group will include the proposals put forth at the meeting in the draft report and finalise it within three weeks.

MIL OSI