Ambassador of Belarus S.Aleinik meets the State Minister for Trade Policy of the United Kingdom

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

28-01-2020

On January 27, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sergei Aleinik, met with the Minister of State of the Department for International Trade of the United Kingdom, Conor Burns.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the bilateral agenda in the field of trade and investment, emphasized their interest in further expanding trade and economic cooperation after Britain left the EU in January 2020.

The sides exchanged views on a number of specific projects of industrial cooperation, green technologies, environmentally friendly public and commercial transport. The parties agreed on further support of cooperation in the financial sector, information technology and in a number of other spheres.

