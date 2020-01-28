Meeting with LUKOIL President Vagit Alekperov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Alekperov, how did you finish the year?

LUKOIL President Vagit Alekperov: The year was quite successful.

Vladimir Putin: I can see that both the extraction and processing grew a little.

Vagit Alekperov: Yes, the year was a success in all aspects: both in terms of production and social projects.

Vladimir Putin: What is the average wage in the company?

Vagit Alekperov: We have operations in the Arctic, the average exceeds 65,000 rubles. The average, because we have the south, too.

The main thing is that we have set a record: 1.3 trillion rubles paid in taxes.

Vladimir Putin: Paid to the budget. Different forms. You paid 5.5 trillion over five years.

Vagit Alekperov: We are currently drafting a new development strategy, and investments in the next ten years may exceed $100 billion, above all investment in Russian projects.

We continue our economic development in the Caspian region. We are launching an active exploration of the Baltic shelf. We have adopted a new programme to develop the petrochemical sector at our current enterprises so that all ‘tails’, all half stuff are joined together to create final products with export potential.

Vladimir Putin: I remember your plant in the Caspian region, which is excellent, of course. Is it developing?

Vagit Alekperov: Yes, we are proud of this plant; all the stages are here in the presentation. We have the Baltics, the Caspian Sea and our new facilities here. (Shows the presentation.) As you can see, the self-elevating units are here, and this is where the wellhead platform will be built. It will be small; it stands here, a drilling station moves over it, drills a well and moves away. All of this is done automatically, it is an unmanned technology. Everything is under control and operating: we now have the third line of the Filanovsky field, the project you launched. This is a new generation of platforms that do not need to be manned.

Vladimir Putin: What are the depths there?

Vagit Alekperov: About 25 metres, but we can work at 800 metres or even 1,200 in West Africa.

I would like to note the unique window of opportunity that opened up after the summit in Sochi you held with African countries. In fact, we are beginning to actively work in West Africa: we have started working in three countries and another four have offered to launch joint work. This is unprecedented.

This summit gave an impetus to Russian companies to work in one of the most promising markets: West Africa.

To be continued.

MIL OSI