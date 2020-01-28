President of the Republic of Poland / News / Polish, Austrian presidents attend reopening of Austria’s consulate

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The presidents of Poland and Austria, Andrzej Duda and Alexander Van der Bellen, attended a ceremony of the reopening of the Austrian Consulate General in Krakow, southern Poland, on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, President Duda said that following the fall of the Iron Curtain, the Austrian mission in Krakow was a friendly hand stretched out towards Poland. The president said that links with Austria are of great “historical” importance in Krakow. He expressed hope that the consulate would not only conduct state, diplomatic and official activities, but also promote various fields of life, including culture.

Andrzej Duda said that there are many fields of cooperation between Poland and Austria. “Vienna is an important place on the political map of Europe and the world,” said the president.

Andrzej Duda said that the opening of the new seat of the Austrian Consulate-General in Krakow testifies to the development of Polish-Austrian relations. “The fact that the consulate is returning to this place, that cooperation at the diplomatic level is developing, reflects closer cooperation between (the two) countries,” he said.

(PAP)

MIL OSI