Dates and topic of the 29th International Financial Congress determined

The 29th International Financial Congress (IFC) organised by the Bank of Russia will be held on 8–10 July 2020 in St Petersburg.

Its main topic is ‘Financial Architecture: Modern Challenges.’

The IFC programme includes six topic areas: monetary policy and macroeconomics, banking sector, insurance market, collective investment, professional financial market participants and microfinancing. There will also be a number of cross-sectoral sessions devoted to cybersecurity and cyberculture, inheritance of equity, principles of sustainable development of financial market and others.

On 3 February, the IFC will open registration for participants and accreditation for the media.

Traditionally, in the run-up to the congress, there is a Summer Macroeconomic School for master’s students, post-graduates, young researchers and teachers, as well as an International Research Conference. This year, the topic of the conference is Monetary Policy, Prudential and Macroprudential Regulation and Their Correlation.

Every year, the Bank of Russia brings together representatives of central banks and supranational regulators, international and Russian experts, and key players in the Russian financial market. In 2019, the congress was attended by more than 1200 people from 37 countries.

27 January 2020

