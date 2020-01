Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin signed Executive Order pardoning Naama Issachar.

Guided by the principles of humanity, the President ordered to pardon Naama Issachar, born in 1993, who was convicted on October 11, 2019 by the Khimki City Court in the Moscow Region, releasing her from serving the remainder of her prison sentence.

The Executive Order comes into force upon its signing.

