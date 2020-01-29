FINOPOLIS 2020 schedule announced

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

FINOPOLIS 2020, an innovative financial technology forum organised by the Bank of Russia, will take place on 28-30 October. Consistent with tradition, it will be hosted by the Main Media Centre of the Sochi Olympic Park.

Photo: Denis Yuntsev / Roscongress

The youth programme of the forum commences on 27 October.

FINOPOLIS is an annual event that brings together public authorities, top financial companies and fintech startups, IT sector leaders and representatives of the expert community, including from abroad, to enable discussion of recent trends in digital technology in financial markets and to showcase new solutions and opportunities.

The exhibition space of the forum will be a showroom for the latest developments powered by innovative financial technology.

28 January 2020

