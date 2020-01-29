Meeting on measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin held a meeting on measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus on the territory of the Russian Federation. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare and Head of Rospotrebnadzor (Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare) Anna Popova Popova AnnaHead of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) submitted relevant reports to the President.

In late December 2019, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. Experts tentatively established that a new type of coronavirus – 2019-nCoV – was the pathogen of the disease.

According to the latest data, 5,974 people in China have been infected with the new type of coronavirus, including 132 people who died. Cases of infection have been reported in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, Malaysia, Australia, the United States, Canada, France and Germany.

