Meeting with Minister President of Bavaria Markus Soeder

The Russian representatives at the meeting included Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov Ushakov YuryAide to the President , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Sobyanin SergeiMoscow Mayor and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin Sechin IgorRosneft CEO, Chairman of the Management Board and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors .

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Minister President, colleagues,

I am very happy to see you. Welcome!

I know that you will be meeting with the Moscow Mayor. Moscow and Bavaria have always had very good relations. I must say that I have always had very good, friendly and business-like relations with your predecessors.

This is not by accident; representatives of Bavaria are very active in Russia. In 1995 Bavaria opened a mission in Russia and it has been working quite successfully in a variety of areas since then. It is fair to say that, as far as I know, every fifth German company operating in Russia is from Bavaria. More than half of all big German investments in the Russian economy have been made by companies registered in Bavaria.

I know that Moscow is not your only partner in Russia. Many Russian regions are working with you. We are always happy to see our guests, friends and partners.

Welcome!

