Message to China President Xi Jinping

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

29 January 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a message to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

“Dear friends, no one in Belarus is indifferent to the alarming news about a fast-spreading virus in China. On behalf of the Belarusian nation and myself, I would like to express deep condolences to the families of the victims and to wish a speedy recovery to the sick. We admire the courage of Chinese people and the efficiency of the efforts of the Chinese government in the fight against this new, previously unknown dangerous disease,” the message reads.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, in order to express solidarity and provide friendly support, the Belarusian side decided to send necessary medical aid to China. The aid will comprise medications and essential individual protective gear. “All Belarusians hope that this aid, which we send wholeheartedly, will help brave Chinese people overcome the ordeal. And we are ready to help you deal with any temporary difficulties in the future. Please tell what else we can do for you. Belarus will always be a reliable and devoted friend of the Great China!” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

