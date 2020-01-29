Oleg Nikolayev appointed Acting Head of Chuvashia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Oleg Nikolayev appointed Acting Head of the Chuvash Republic by the Presidential Executive Order.

Vladimir Putin signed Executive Order appointing Oleg Nikolayev Acting Head of the Chuvash Republic.

The President ordered the dismissal of Mikhail Ignatyev from the office of the Head of Chuvashia due to the loss of presidential trust.

Vladimir Putin also ordered to appoint Oleg Nikolayev Acting Head of the Chuvash Republic until an elected Head of Chuvashia takes office.

MIL OSI