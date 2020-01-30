Ambassador of Belarus A.Grinkevich meets the Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests of Romania

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On January 29, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Romania, Andrei Grinkevich, met with the Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests of Romania, Costel Аlехе.

During the meeting the sides discussed the implementing the agreements reached after the mutual visits of the Minister of Waters and Forests of Romania and the Minister of Forestry of Belarus in 2019.

There were covered issues of development of Belarusian-Romanian cooperation in the field of protection and use of natural resources, including exchange of experience in fire protection and forests restoration, fur farming, seed farming as well as issues of organisation of advanced training courses for the Romanian specialists at the Republican Centre for Ecological Expertise under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus.

The interlocutors paid a special attention to the possibilities of expanding the export to Romania of products of the Belarusian forestry and woodworking industries, as well as entering the Romanian market of Amkodor forestry machines.

The expediency of а numbеr of events aimed at implementation of joint projects in the field of hunting was noted.

