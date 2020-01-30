Bank of Russia Board of Directors decides on inclusion of securities in Bank of Russia Lombard List (29.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

According to the Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ decision, the following securities have been included in the Bank of Russia Lombard List:

Moscow Region internal bonds with Issue State Registration Numbers RU34012MOO0 and RU34013MOO0;

government bonds of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) with Issue State Registration Number RU35013RSY0;

exchange-traded bonds of Open Joint-stock Company Russian Railways with Issue Identification Numbers 4B02-13-65045-D-001P, 4B02-17-65045-D-001P and 4B02-16-65045-D-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Transneft with Issue Identification Number 4B02-13-00206-A-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Gazprom Neft with Issue Identification Numbers 4B02-01-00146-A-003P and 4B02-02-00146-A-003P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Rosneft Oil Company with Issue Identification Number 4B02-09-00122-A-002P;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company Federal Passenger Company with Issue Identification Number 4B02-07-55465-E-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nikel with Issue Identification Number 4B02-01-40155-F-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company RUSNANO with Issue Identification Number 4B02-03-55477-E-002P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company State Transport Leasing Company with Issue Identification Number 4B02-15-32432-H-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Limited Liability Company RESO-Leasing with Issue Identification Number 4B02-07-36419-R-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company METALLOINVEST Holding Company with Issue Identification Number 4B02-03-25642-H;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Polyus with Issue Identification Number 4B02-01-55192-E-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Centre for Cargo Container Traffic TransContainer with Issue Identification Number 4B02-01-55194-E-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Acron with Issue Identification Number 4B02-03-00207-A-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company DOM.RF with Issue Identification Number 4B02-07-00739-A-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Rostelecom with Issue Identification Number 4B02-01-00124-A-002P;

exchange-traded bonds of State Company Russian Highways with Issue Identification Number 4B02-05-00011-T-002P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Mobile TeleSystems with Issue Identification Number 4B02-12-04715-A-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Limited Liability Company Lenta, with Issue Identification Number 4B02-03-36420-R-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Urals with Issue Identification Number 4B02-03-32501-D;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company Leasing Company Europlan with Issue Identification Number 4B02-03-56453-P;

debt securities issued by non-resident legal entity outside the Russian Federation with the following ISIN codes: XS1713473608 and XS2010044381.

29 January 2020

