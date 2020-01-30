Bank of Russia Bulletin released (29.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 10 (2146) of 29 January 2020 has been released.

The Cash Circulation section provides information about cash money in circulation as of 1 January 2020.

The Credit Institutions section contains a review of the key indicators of the domestic foreign cash market in November 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-79, dated 21.01.2020, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2566, dated 7 November 2019;

No. OD-97, dated 23.01.2020, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Kizilyurt-based credit institution LLC CB Creditinvest Ltd (Republic of Daghestan);

No. OD-98, dated 23.01.2020, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Yaroslavl-based credit institution JSC Credprombank;

No. OD-111, dated 24.01.2020, on the revocation of a banking licence

from the Saratov-based credit institution JSC NVKbank;

No. OD-112, dated 24.01.2020, on appointing the provisional administration to the Saratov-based credit institution JSC NVKbank due to the revocation of its banking licence.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-78, dated 21.01.2020, on the revocation of insurance licences from Joint-stock Company Insurance Corporation Komestra-Tom;

No. OD-80, dated 21.01.2020, on the revocation of an insurance licence from Joint-stock Company Insurance Group Spasskiye Vorota-M;

No. OD-81, dated 21.01.2020, on the revocation of an insurance licence from Limited Liability Company Insurance Medical Company Chulpan-Med;

No. OD-85, dated 21.01.2020, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration of Joint-stock Company Insurance Company Sterkh;

No. OD-86, dated 21.01.2020, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration of Limited Liability Company Povolzhsky Strakhovoi Alyans;

Order No. OD-123, dated 27.01.2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration of Limited Liability Company Insurance Company RESPECT.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5286-U, dated 14 October 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Indicating Type of Income Codes in Funds Transfer Instructions’ (becomes effective from 1 June 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 21.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5301-U, dated 28 October 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Transferring Property, Excluding Monetary Funds, to Be Included in a Unit Investment Fund’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; officially published on the Bank of Russia website on 23.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5314-U, dated 13 November 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Assigning Registration Numbers to the Issues (Additional Issues) of Issue-grade Securities and Bond Programmes, and the Procedure for Cancelling Registration Numbers and Individual Codes’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; officially published on the Bank of Russia website on 22.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5342-U, dated 4 December 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Maintaining the Register of Investment Platform Operators’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 20.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5346-U, dated 6 December 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4460-U, Dated 12 July 2017, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Develop and Approve Plans for the Bank of Russia’s Participation in Bank Bankruptcy Prevention, on Amending the Approved Plan for the Bank of Russia’s Participation in Bank Bankruptcy Prevention, Submitting the Plan for the Bank of Russia’s Participation in Settling Banks’ Liabilities for Consideration by the Bank of Russia Banking Supervision Committee and Approval by the Bank of Russia Board of Directors, on the Content of the Report of the Management Company of the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund, Limited Liability Company, on the Implementation of Measures Stipulated by the Plan for the Bank of Russia’s Participation in Bank Bankruptcy Prevention and its Submission to the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 20.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5350-U, dated 10 December 2019, ‘On the Tabular Form of the Terms of Credit and Loan Agreements Concluded with an Individual for Purposes Other Than His/Her Entrepreneurial Activities, With the Borrowers’ Liabilities Backed by Mortgage and Contractual Terms Determined by Clauses 1-13, 15 and 16, Part 9, Article 5 of Federal Law No. 353-FZ, Dated 21 December 2013, ‘On Consumer Loans’ (becomes effective from 30 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 20.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5351-U, dated 10 December 2019, ‘On Requirements to Credit Institutions, Which May be Tasked with Identification or Simplified Identification, and Microfinance Organisations, Which May Task Credit Institutions with Identification or Simplified Identification’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 27.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5390-U, dated 17 January 2020, ‘On Non-application of Certain Regulations of the USSR State Bank in the Russian Federation’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 20.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5393-U, dated 22 January 2020, ‘On Invalidating Bank of Russia Regulations Governing Bank of Russia and Credit Institutions’ Operations to Buy / Sell Precious Metals in the Russian Federation’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 23.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-134, dated 28 January 2020, on striking information on the Moscow-based Joint-stock Company “123” International Payment System off the Register of Payment System Operators;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-59/1, dated 20 January 2020, on specific issues relating to the execution of a compulsory insurance contract;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-14/31, dated 24 January 2020, on invalidating certain Bank of Russia letters.

29 January 2020

