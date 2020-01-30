Bank of Russia Bulletin released (30.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 11-12 (2147-2148) of 30 January 2020 has been released.

The issue publishes Bank of Russia Instruction No. 199-I, dated 29 November 2019, ‘On Banks’ Required Ratios and Capital Adequacy Buffers for Banks with a Universal Licence’ (becomes effective from 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 30.12.2019).

