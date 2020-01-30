Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets the Ambassador of Russia

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On January 30, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Belarus, Dmitry Mezentsev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of Belarusian-Russian interaction and cooperation between the two countries in international organizations, primarily within the UN.

The sides discussed the preparations for a wide and significant celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the victory over Nazism and joint activities on this occasion at the bilateral level and within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Deputy Minister and the Ambassador exchanged views on the possibilities for further development of interregional cooperation between the two states, including in the context of the preparation of the next Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia, which will take place in Belarus this year.

A.Dapkiunas and D.Mezentsev noted the importance of developing interparliamentary cooperation between Belarus and Russia as an important factor in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

Belarusian and Russian diplomats agreed with the importance of the recent initiative of the President of the Russian Federation to organize a meeting of five permanent members of the UN Security Council to discuss urgent global issues. A.Dapkiunas noted that such summit could be an important step in promoting the establishment of a broad interstate dialogue on ways to strengthen the system of cooperation and security in the Eurasian-Atlantic space, the idea of which Belarus has been consistently promoting recently.

