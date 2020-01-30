Structure of cash in circulation: 2019 results

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
During the last year, the structure of cash in circulation changed insignificantly: the share of 5000-ruble notes and 200-ruble notes increased (from 24% to 26% and from 2% to 3%, respectively). At the same time, the number of 500-ruble and 1000-ruble notes dropped (from 9% to 8% and from 27% to 25%).
Photo: Xeniko / Shutterstock / Fotodom
Cash in circulation as of 1 January 2020 totalled 10.6 trillion rubles. According to the Bank of Russia’s data, this number grew by 304.4 billion rubles over the course of the year.
29 January 2020