Ambassador of Belarus A.Rzheussky meets the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of India

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

31-01-2020

On January 31, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of India, Andrei Rzheussky, met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Vikas Swarup.

During the meeting the interlocutors emphasized the mutual satisfaction with the friendly and constructive nature of bilateral cooperation and expressed their commitment to its further expansion.

The importance of maintaining the intensity of high-level Belarusian-Indian political contacts as the basis for the successful implementation of joint projects in the field of trade, industrial cooperation, investment and other areas, was emphasized.

In this context, the terms of visit exchange of the heads of the foreign offices of the two countries, as well as the possibility of holding Belarusian-Indian inter-MFA consultations in Minsk in the second and third quarter of 2020, were discussed.

The need for further close constructive contacts was noted, including with a view to mutual support and promotion of the interests of the two countries on international platforms.

MIL OSI