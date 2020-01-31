Bank of Russia commences acceptance of notices of intent to buy PJSC Asian-Pacific Bank’s shares (31.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia commences acceptance of notices of intent to buy PJSC Asian-Pacific Bank’s shares

The Bank of Russia has announced that it launches the acceptance of notices from those interested in buying Asian-Pacific Bank’s shares (Public Joint-stock Company) (Reg. No. 1810; hereinafter, the Bank) within its powers according to Article 18957-1 of the Federal Law ‘On Insolvency (Bankruptcy)’ and in compliance with Clause 3 of the above article.

The Bank of Russia has posted the relevant information notice on its website in the section Information on Credit Institutions / Financial Resolution of Credit Institutions / Sale of Credit Institutions / Current Offers for Sale of Banks.

Parties interested in acquiring the Bank’s shares are invited to send their notices of intent to the Bank of Russia from 1 through 15 April 2020. After considering these notices, the Bank of Russia will make a decision on further procedures for selling the Bank’s shares, which will be then announced.

The Bank of Russia became the owner of ordinary and preferred registered shares making over 99.99% of the Bank’s charter capital as a result of the Bank’s financial resolution carried out in accordance with the Plan for the Bank of Russia’s Participation in Bank Bankruptcy Prevention Measures.

After the accomplishment of the financial resolution procedures, the Bank observes all required ratios, showing stable profitability. As mentioned in the 20 November 2019 press release, the Analytical Credit Rating Agency affirmed the BB+ (RU) credit rating assigned to the Bank and the outlook ‘Developing’.

