Bank of Russia to use credit institutions’ credit ratings in its liquidity-providing operations in domestic market (30.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia to use credit institutions’ credit ratings in its liquidity-providing operations in domestic market

The Bank of Russia has made a decision to use, starting 2022, information on the credit ratings of its counterparts — credit institutions when conducting liquidity-providing operations in the domestic market, instead of information on their classification groups.1

From 1 January 2022, the Bank of Russia will conduct repos with credit institutions and will provide secured loans to banks on condition they are assigned a minimum credit rating, including, no lower than B-(RU) in the classification of the credit rating agency ACRA (JSC) or ruB- in the classification of the credit rating agency JSC Expert RA, irrespective of their classification group.

1 In accordance with Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4336-U, dated 3 April 2017, ‘On Assessing Banks’ Economic Situation’.

30 January 2020

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI