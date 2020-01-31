President sent message to Xi Jinping to express sympathy and support to coronavirus victims

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Following the coronavirus outbreak in China, Vladimir Putin sent a message to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China to express his deep sympathy and support for all whose families are in mourning and to wish a speedy recovery to those who are ill.

The President of Russia expressed confidence that the radical measures that the Chinese authorities were taking would help stop the spread of the epidemic and minimise the damage from it.

Vladimir Putin confirmed his readiness to provide the necessary assistance to the friendly Chinese people and informed Xi Jinping that the relevant Russian authorities are set to cooperate as closely as possible with their counterparts in China to ward off this shared threat as soon as possible.

