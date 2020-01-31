Risk parameters for Henry Hub Natural Gas futures (NG) on Derivatives market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market:
Underlying
Market risk rates
Concentration limits
MR1
MR2
MR3
LK1
LK2
NG
18%
28%
40%
12 000 000
60 000 000
Underlying
T(m)
IR
VR
VVR
r
NG
1
0.141
0.2866
0.9431
0.279
NG
30
0.141
0.2866
0.1965
0.279
NG
90
0.090
0.2108
0.1445
0.212
NG
180
0.050
0.1939
0.1330
0.253
NG
270
0.038
0.1855
0.1272
0.272
NG
365
0.028
0.1770
0.1214
0.288
NG
1095
0.012
0.1349
0.0925
0.109
Underlying
Num
RangeFut
MDRule
Intermonth spread
NG
1
0.5
Y
N
NG
2
0.5
Y
N
NG
3
0.5
Y
N
NG
4
0.5
Y
N
NG
5
0.5
Y
N
NG
6
0.5
Y
N
NG
7
0.5
Y
N
Underlying
VolatNum
M
MDtimeIcl
MDtimeEcl
freq
count
Spread
AutoShiftNumMR
Window_size
NG
3
10
3
2
5
12
0.2
10
0.5
Underlying
AutoShiftNumIR
FutMonRange
CSMonRange
FutMonTime
CSMonTime
FutMonNum
CSMonNum
FutShift
CSShift
NG
10
0.10
0.05
300
300
2
2
0.25
0.45
Stress collateral scenarios
Underlying
Scen_UP
Scen_DOWN
NG
9%
9%