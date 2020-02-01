Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Secretary of State of the United States

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

01-02-2020

On February 1, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, held negotiations with the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Michael Pompeo.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral relations. An exchange of views on topical questions of regional and international security took place.

The Foreign Minister of Belarus, V.Makei, together with the U.S. Secretary of State, M.Pompeo, visited Belarusian Hi-Tech Park.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI