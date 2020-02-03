Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in February 2020: publication schedule (31.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in February 2020: publication schedule

The Bank of Russia intends to publish the following regular materials on its website in February 2020:

Ref. No.

Publication

Publication date

1

Economy, information and analytical commentary

07.02.2020,28.02.2020

2

Financial Market Risks Review, information and analytical commentary

10.02.2020

3

Consumer Price Indices, information bulletin

11.02.2020

4

Talking Trends

12.02.2020

5

Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets, information and analytical commentary

14.02.2020

6

Assessment of Underlying Inflation

14.02.2020

7

Consumer Price Dynamics, informational and analytical commentary

14.02.2020

8

Monetary Policy Report

17.02.2020

9

News Index of Business Activity

19.02.2020

10

Russian Banking Sector Developments, information and analytical commentary

20.02.2020

11

Data on counterfeit money detected in the banking system

26.02.2020

12

Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment, information and analytical commentary

27.02.2020

31 January 2020

