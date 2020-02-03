Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in February 2020: publication schedule (31.01.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in February 2020: publication schedule
The Bank of Russia intends to publish the following regular materials on its website in February 2020:
Ref. No.
Publication
Publication date
1
Economy, information and analytical commentary
07.02.2020,28.02.2020
2
Financial Market Risks Review, information and analytical commentary
10.02.2020
3
Consumer Price Indices, information bulletin
11.02.2020
4
Talking Trends
12.02.2020
5
Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets, information and analytical commentary
14.02.2020
6
Assessment of Underlying Inflation
14.02.2020
7
Consumer Price Dynamics, informational and analytical commentary
14.02.2020
8
Monetary Policy Report
17.02.2020
9
News Index of Business Activity
19.02.2020
10
Russian Banking Sector Developments, information and analytical commentary
20.02.2020
11
Data on counterfeit money detected in the banking system
26.02.2020
12
Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment, information and analytical commentary
27.02.2020
31 January 2020
