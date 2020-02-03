Congratulations to academician Yevgeny Velikhov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part,

“You are an outstanding scientist and a brilliant representative of the Russian school of theoretical physics. You dedicated your professional career to serving science, people and your Motherland. You made a prolific personal contribution to the development of the national Academy of Sciences, the famous Kurchatov Institute, toward the fulfilment of large-scale and much-needed tasks of enhancing the economic and defence capabilities of our country and the advancement of specialized higher education.”

The scientific leader’s scope of interests includes plasma physics, controlled nuclear fusion, large-capacity impulse magnetohydrodynamic generators, power industry, gaseous and industrial lasers. Yevgeny Velikhov initiated the ITER international project on thermonuclear energy. He is the recipient of the 1977 State Prize of the USSR, the 1984 Lenin Prize, the 2002 Russian Federation National Award and many others. Decorated with many orders of the USSR and Russia.

