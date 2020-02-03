Greetings to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This anniversary is marked by substantial achievements in the development of Russian-Indonesian ties. Our bilateral political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, the economy, science, technology, humanitarian sphere and other areas is growing. The coordination of our efforts at the UN and other multilateral organisations is bringing good results.

I am sure that we can ensure further growth of the entire spectrum of ties between Russia and Indonesia, and raise our relations to a level of strategic partnership. This will undoubtedly meet the interests of our nations and be conducive to stronger peace, security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

I hope to meet with you in Moscow and St Petersburg. I sincerely wish you good health and success and welfare and prosperity to all Indonesian citizens.”

