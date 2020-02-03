Meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

3 February 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Minsk on 1 February.

“Welcome to Minsk. I am sincerely glad to see you here. At least, there are two reasons for it. First of all, you are one of the architects of the U.S. modern politics. Secondly, after all kinds of misunderstandings in the relations between Belarus and the United States, absolutely groundless misunderstandings shown by the previous authority, it is very good that you have decided to come to Minsk and see the country, its people, what kind of dictatorship is here, what kind of democracy we have,” the President said.

“Of course, one day will not be enough for you to look through all these matters. However, you will surely learn something about Belarus,” the Belarusian leader said.

He stressed that Belarus is an absolutely peaceful country with peace-loving people: “It is in our set of mind and the history the Belarusian nation has. It is especially true about our joint fight against the Nazis. Every third Belarusian was killed in that war. That speaks for itself. The whole country was covered with death camps and Jewish ghettos.”

