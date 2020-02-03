Moscow Exchange welcomes Etalon Group to its Equity Market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 3 February 2020, trading in Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of Etalon Group, one of Russia’s largest and longest-established development and construction companies, launched on Moscow Exchange’s Equity Market. The security ticker is ETLN.

Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, said:

“We are very pleased that a growing number of companies that already have listings on a foreign exchange have recognised the importance of an additional listing in Moscow. For Etalon Group this is an opportunity to expand its investor base and unlock additional demand for its shares, especially from private investors. This listing will enable domestic investors to diversify their portfolios with shares of a leading company in the promising and socially important construction sector. I wish Etalon Group success in this new page of its history as a Moscow-listed company.”

Sergey Egorov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etalon Group, said:

“Listing on Moscow Exchange is an important step for the Company in terms of improving the investment appeal of Etalon Group’s GDRs. Both international and Russian institutional investors value Moscow Exchange for its convenience and reliability. We are pleased that, starting today, a wide range of investors who were previously unable to acquire the Company’s GDRs on the London Stock Exchange will now be able to add securities from one of the largest companies in the Russian development market to their portfolios. In addition, access to Moscow Exchange enables us to be included in various stock indices, which we hope will contribute to further growth of Etalon Group’s share liquidity and market capitalisation.”

Moscow Exchange Group operates Russia’s main trading platform for equities, bonds, derivative instruments, currencies, money market instruments, precious metals and agricultural products. The Group includes Russia’s central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and National Clearing Centre, performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services.The Moscow Exchange held the initial public offering of its shares on 15 February 2013 (ticker MOEX).Founded in 1987, Etalon Group is one of Russia’s largest development and construction companies. The Company focuses on middle class residential real estate in the Moscow and St Petersburg metropolitan areas. With a more than 30-year history, Etalon Group has one of the longest and most successful track records in the Russian real estate industry. Since its foundation, Etalon Group has commissioned 7 million sqm of real estate.

MIL OSI