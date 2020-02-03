Winners of the 2019 Presidential Prize in Science and Innovation for Young Scientists announced

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The annual prize awarded to young scientists was established in 2008. The prize is awarded for contribution to advancing Russian science, for creating new equipment and technology that can boost the innovative development of the economy and social sphere, as well as for strengthening national defence.

The winners were announced at a special news conference by Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko Fursenko AndreiAide to the President .

Vladimir Putin analysed the recommendations of the Presidential Council for Science and Education and resolved that the 2019 Presidential Prize in Science and Innovation for Young Scientists and the honorary title of prize-winner shall be awarded to the following individuals:

Alexander Veraksa, Doctor of Sciences (psychology),head of the psychology of education and pedagogics chair of the Department of Psychology at Moscow Lomonosov State University – for longitudinal cross-cultural research of the cognitive development of children of preschool and school age.

Sergei Makarov, Doctor of Sciences (physics and mathematics),senior research associate at the Physics and Technology Department, ITMO National Research University – for the development of a new platform for nano-sized optical devices on the basis of semiconductor nanophotonics.

Marina Shirmanova, Candidate of Sciences (biology), deputy director for research at the Research Institute of Experimental Oncology and Biomedical Technologies of Privolzhsky Medical Research University – for achievements in the study of oncological processes using in vivo fluorescence bioimaging methods.

