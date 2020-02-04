Bank of Russia Bulletin released (04.02.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 13-14 (2149-2150) of 4 February 2020 has been released.

The issue publishes Bank of Russia Regulation No. 704-P, dated 4 December 2019, ‘On the Procedure for the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to Administer Certain Types of Budget Revenues’ (becomes effective from 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 31.12.2019).

