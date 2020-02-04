Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs А.Dapkiunas meets the Director of the Arms Control, Disarmament, and WMD Non-Proliferation Centre of the NATO International Secretariat

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

04-02-2020

On February 4, 2020 before the fourth round of consultations between Belarus and NATO experts on сonfidence- and security-building measures the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Director of the Arms Control, Disarmament and WMD Non-Proliferation Centre of the NATO International Secretariat, William Alberque.

During the meeting, the interlocutors welcomed the positive trends in relations between Belarus and NATO, exchanged views on the possibilities for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Background information. In December 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met in Bratislava with the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoană. In October 2019 the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Antonio Misiroli, visited Minsk to participate in the NATO Information Day in Belarus under the auspices of the Science for Peace and Security program. He became the highest-ranking representative of the NATO Secretariat over the past 27 years visiting Belarus.

A.Dapkiunas and W.Alberk also discussed a number of topical issues of international and regional security, non-proliferation and arms control.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of deepening a mutually respectful dialogue between Belarus, the NATO secretariat and NATO allies on confidence- and security-building measures to gradually reduce confrontation and create favorable conditions for practical work to restore the viability of arms control and WMD non-proliferation mechanisms.

MIL OSI