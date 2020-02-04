Meeting with the public in Vologda Region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion focused on training personnel for the economy and social sector, in particular ways to modernise the system of secondary vocational and higher education, develop children’s talents, provide support for teachers and popularise science.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues, friends,

Our meeting today and my visit here are taking place because of the joint meeting of the State Council and the Presidential Council for Science and Education, which will be held in the near future in order to see where we stand, talk once again about the priorities, methods and ways of developing education and bringing this area closer to the standards of life and practice.

Frankly speaking, today I have heard something new for myself and, I think, it was very interesting and promising. A flexible system connecting the school, college, university and production.

Our meeting is dedicated to one thing only – I ask you to stick to this subject. This will be not just questions and answers, although if I can I will be glad to answer your questions, but, frankly, I would like to talk with you as representatives of the academic and education community in order to take this discussion into account when preparing the documents which will be drawn up as a follow-up to the meeting I mentioned, the State Council and the Presidential Council for Science and Education.

This is it for the introduction. Let us start.

