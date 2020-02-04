Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the members of the German-Belarusian Parliamentary Group of the Bundestag

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

04-02-2020

On February 4, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, received the members of the German-Belarusian parliamentary group of the Bundestag led by its’ Chair, Mark Hauptmann (faction of the governing party bloc “Christian Democratic Union” / “Christian Social Union”).

The delegation is visiting our country upon the invitation of the Chairman of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus for Foreign Affairs.

The delegation includes the Deputy Chair of the Group from parliamentary factions of the Left Party, the parties “Alliance 90/The Greens” and “Alternative for Germany.”

During the meeting, the parties discussed current state and prospects for the development of Belarusian-German cooperation with an emphasis on its’ parliamentary dimension, the topics of Belarus – EU interaction and topical issues on the international agenda.

The parties confirmed mutual interest in further expansion of bilateral ties in all areas, as well as outlined concrete steps to be taken, including the launch of the Belarus-Germany Strategic Advisory Group with Mr.Hauptmann as its’.

