Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in January 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for January 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In January 2020, total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 57.9 trln (January 2019: RUB 58.9 trln).

The growth leaders were the Equity Market (+102.9%), Bond Market (+42.8%) and Derivatives Market (+27.4%).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets in January 2020 rose by 64.2% to RUB 3,405.8 bln (January 2019: RUB 2,074.1 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units grew by 102.9% to hit a nine-year record of RUB 1,499.5 bln, (January 2019: RUB 738.9 bln). ADTV was RUB 75.0 bln (January 2019: RUB 36.9 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds grew by 42.8% to RUB 1,906.4 bln (January 2019: RUB 1,335.1 bln). ADTV was RUB 95.3 bln (January 2019: RUB 66.8 bln).

Fifty new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,492.0 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 372.6 bln) were placed in January 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 27.4% to RUB 7.5 trln (January 2019: RUB 5.9 trln) or 125.4 mln contracts (January 2019: 104.2 mln), of which 121.1 mln contracts were futures and 4.2 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 373.7 bln (January 2019: RUB 293.2 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 704.1 bln (January 2019: RUB 599.2 bln).

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 20.4 trln (January 2019: RUB 23.0 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 5.4 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 15.0 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,022.5 bln (USD 16.5 bln), compared to RUB 1,147.7 bln (USD 17.2 bln) in January 2019.

The volume of EUR/RUB FX spot transactions grew by 21.2% to RUB 1.1 trln.

Money Market

Money Market turnover added 3.1% to RUB 25.4 trln (January 2019: RUB 24.6 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,269.5 bln (January 2019: RUB 1,231.0 bln). In the total Money Market turnover, repo transaction volume cleared by the CCP reached RUB 15.0 trln. The CCP-cleared GCC repo segment turnover increased by 8.3% to RUB 3.2 trln.

Commodity Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 2.1 bln (January 2019: RUB 7.8 bln), of which RUB 2.0 bln (0.6 t) was gold and RUB 64.9 mln (1.8 t) was silver.

MIL OSI