President of the Republic of Poland / News / French President Emmanuel Macron in Warsaw

President Andrzej Duda told a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Warsaw on Monday that the Polish visit by the French head of state was extremely important for Poland.

President Duda added that he believed that this visit was a breakthrough in Polish-French relations.

Before the press conference, the Polish and French foreign ministers, Jacek Czaputowicz and Jacques-Yves Le-Drian, respectively, signed a programme of strategic cooperation between Poland and France. Le-Drian and the Polish minister of digital affairs Marek Zagorski also signed a declaration of intent regarding the consolidation of Polish-French cybersecurity cooperation.

“We are very pleased with today’s visit to Warsaw by the French president and the French delegation, which is composed of many ministers. This entire event is of great significance for us. I deeply believe that it is a breakthrough in Polish-French relations,” Andrzej Duda said.

According to Duda, the signing of the programme of strategic cooperation between Poland and France is the implementation of the declaration signed in May 2008. He also added that the signed declaration regulated cooperation in many fields, including the military, political and economic spheres.

In the context of Brexit, Duda said that “Brexit is a completely new situation for the EU,” and added that this surely made France a European superpower. “Undoubtedly, France’s role in the EU after Brexit is significantly growing,” he said.

Andrzej Duda repeated that Brexit meant a new opening, and that the European architecture would have to be somehow rebuilt. He added that this should be done to the benefit of EU states and societies “so that the EU could be more effective and more attractive in future,” and no one would ever think of leaving it.

Andrzej Duda and Emmanuel Macron also discussed military and energy security. Duda observed that energy security could not be debated in detachment from climate issues. With regard to military cooperation he stressed that Poland wanted to participate in the design and construction of a European tank, adding that this could be a field for cooperation between Poland and France.

Krzysztof Szczerski informed that Emmanuel Macron also invited Andrzej Duda for June 14 celebrations of France’s national day, which Andrzej Duda countered with an invitation to him to attend centenary observations of the 1920 Battle of Warsaw, in which Polish forces halted a Europe-advancing Red Army.

