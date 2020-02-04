Visit to Martial Arts Centre

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President visited the training facilities for kickboxing, karate, fencing and wushu, and then watched a brief demonstration given by the centre’s students.

At the end of his visit, Vladimir Putin posed for photographs with young athletes and their coaches, and also signed the distinguished visitors’ book.

* * *

The Martial Arts Centre opened in Cherepovets in October 1994. The school offers training in many types of martial arts, including kickboxing, fencing, karate, aikido, sambo, judo, freestyle wrestling, and hand-to-hand combat. It operates through a network of branches in various parts of the city.

Every year, the Centre hosts the championships of the Vologda Region, the Northwestern Federal District, Russia Cups, international tournaments in various types of martial arts, and workshops given by world-class fighters.

Over the years, more than 170 of the school’s graduates have won medals in European and world championships, other prestigious competitions, including 20 world champions and 23 European champions.

