Bank of Russia issues commemorative coins of precious and base metals (05.02.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 7 February 2020, the Bank of Russia will issue the following commemorative coins:

— a silver coin in the denomination of 3 rubles ‘20th Anniversary of the Heroic Act of the 6th Company of the 104th Guards Airborne Regiment of the 76th Guards Airborne Division’;

— base metal coins in denomination of 25 rubles of the Weapons of the Great Victory (Weapons Designers) series: ‘Weapons Designer Pyotr Goryunov’, ‘Weapons Designer Leonid Ermash’, ‘Weapons Designer Anatoly Maslov’, ‘Weapons Designer Aleksey Sudaev’, ‘Weapons Designer Fyodor Tokarev’.

Description of the precious metal coins:

The silver 3-ruble coin (fine precious metal content 31.1 g, fineness 925) has a round shape and is 39.0 mm in diameter.

The obverse and reverse sides of the coin have a relief rim around the circumference.

The obverse of the coin features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions: ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (Russian Federation), ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (Bank of Russia), coin denomination ‘3 РУБЛЯ’ (3 rubles), the year of issue ‘2020 г.’ (2020), the designation of the metal according to the D.I. Mendeleyev Periodic System of Elements, the fineness, the trade mark of the Saint Petersburg mint and the fine metal content.

The reverse of the coin (Catalogue Number: 5111-0415) has a relief image of the monument to the 6th company (‘the Dome’) raised in the village of Cherekha, Pskov region, against a formation of paratroopers laser treated for a matte finish; along the circumference there is an inscription: ‘20-ЛЕТИЕ ПОДВИГА ДЕСАНТНИКОВ 6 РОТЫ 104 ГВАРДЕЙСКОГО ПАРАШЮТНО-ДЕСАНТНОГО ПОЛКА’ (‘20th Anniversary of the Heroic Act of the 6th Company of the 104th Guards Airborne Regiment’).

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage is 3 thousand coins.

Description of the base metal coins:

The coins have a round shape and are 27.0 mm in diameter.

The obverse and reverse sides of the coins have a relief rim around the circumference.

The edge of the coins is corrugated.

The obverse of the coins features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation, an inscription above it around the upper circumference ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (Russian Federation) framed with paired diamonds on both sides, the Moscow mint trademark on the right, and a three-line inscription in the centre of the coins under the national emblem ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (Bank of Russia), the coin denomination ’25 РУБЛЕЙ’ (25 rubles), and the year of issue ‘2020 г.’ (2020).

The reverse:

— of the coin ‘Weapons Designer Pyotr Goryunov’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0042) bears a relief image of the SG-43 heavy machine gun and the inscription‘СГ-43’ (SG-43) on the right; along the circumference there are the inscriptions ‘ОРУЖИЕ ВЕЛИКОЙ ПОБЕДЫ’ (Weapons of the Great Victory) at the top and ‘П.М. ГОРЮНОВ’ (Pyotr Goryunov) at the bottom;

— of the coin ‘Weapons Designer Leonid Ermash’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0043) features a relief image of the D-3 torpedo boat and the inscription ‘Д-3’ (D-3) on the left; along the circumference there are the inscriptions ‘ОРУЖИЕ ВЕЛИКОЙ ПОБЕДЫ’ (Weapons of the Great Victory) at the top and ‘Л.Л. ЕРМАШ’ (Leonid Ermash) at the bottom;

— of the coin ‘Weapons Designer Anatoly Maslov’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0044) features a relief image of the Project 26 light cruiser and the inscription ‘КРЕЙСЕР ‘КИРОВ’ (Cruiser Kirov) below; along the circumference there are the inscriptions ‘ОРУЖИЕ ВЕЛИКОЙ ПОБЕДЫ’ (Weapons of the Great Victory) at the top and ‘А.И. МАСЛОВ’ (Anatoly Maslov) at the bottom;

— of the coin ‘Weapons Designer Aleksey Sudaev’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0045) bears a relief image of the Sudaev submachine gun and the inscription ‘ППС-43’ (PPS-43) on the bottom left; along the circumference there are the inscriptions ‘ОРУЖИЕ ВЕЛИКОЙ ПОБЕДЫ’ (Weapons of the Great Victory) at the top and ‘А.И. СУДАЕВ’ (Aleksey Sudaev) at the bottom;

— of the coin ‘Weapons Designer Fyodor Tokarev’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0046) bears a relief image of the TT pistol and the inscription ‘ТТ’ (TT) on the bottom left; along the circumference there are the inscriptions ‘ОРУЖИЕ ВЕЛИКОЙ ПОБЕДЫ’ (Weapons of the Great Victory) at the top and ‘Ф.В. ТОКАРЕВ’ (Fyodor Tokarev) at the bottom.

The mintage of each coin is 1 million pieces.

The new coins are legal tender of the Russian Federation and it is mandatory that they be accepted for all kinds of payments, without any restrictions, at their face value.

05 February 2020

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI