Greetings to 2020 Minsk Book Fair participants

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

5 February 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the participants and guests of the 27th Minsk International Book Fair and the 6th International Symposium Writer and Time.

According to the head of state, the book forum has rightly become an important event in the cultural life of Belarus. “Every year it opens the international calendar of professional book exhibitions, and our readers are the first to see the best novelties of domestic and foreign publishing houses, to meet both famous and young writers and poets,” the message of greetings runs.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that the people of Belarus have always showed respect to books, while the issues of preservation and effective development of the publishing industry remain among the government’s top priorities. “I am confident that the exhibition will continue promoting quality literature and the culture of reading, will help strengthen international humanitarian cooperation,” the President said.

The head of state wished the participants and organizers of the Minsk Book Fair rewarding work, large circulation and new creative successes.

