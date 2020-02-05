Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates at the event on the occasion of the birthday of T.Kosciuszko

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

04-02-2020

On February 4, 2020 in Minsk, an evening of memory – reception on the occasion of the 274th anniversary of the birth of one of the most famous and illustrious natives of Belarus in the world Tadeusz Kosciuszko was held.

The festive event, organized by the embassies of Poland and the United States of America in Belarus, was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Linas Linkevicius, who is visiting our country.

In his welcoming remarks, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry noted that Belarus respects a common history with our neighbors and distant foreign countries. Tadeusz Kosciuszko is an important person in our common heritage.

Turning to the current context, the Minister emphasized that Belarus, Poland, Lithuania and the United States should always remain partners, despite belonging to various economic, political or military blocs. In the development of our bilateral relations with these countries, Belarus is based on a mutual intention to move forward.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, the Ambassador of Poland to Belarus, Arthur Michalsky, and the Charge d’Affaires of the USA in Belarus, Jennifer Moore, also welcomed guests. In addition, the participants of the event had the opportunity to listen to the video messages of US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Jacek Czaputowicz.

